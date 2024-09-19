Maternal deaths surged in Texas in 2020 and 2021

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2024 at 9:05 am

TEXAS (TEXASTRIBUNE) – In 2020 and 2021, the number of deaths due to pregnancy or childbirth in mothers rose in the state of Texas. The Texas Tribune reports that the rates are the highest since the state started tracking maternal deaths in 2013. Even excluding deaths related to COVID-19, the numbers were worse than usual. The maternal mortality rate in 2020 was 27.7 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to 17.2 in 2019. With COVID-related deaths excluded, the rate was 24.2. This is according to a report released this month by the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Review Committee. In 80% of these cases, the committee determined there was at least some chance of saving the patient’s life – a decline from 90% from the previous report. A quarter of women died due to infections, the most common cause of death, followed by cardiovascular conditions, obstetric hemorrhage, embolisms and mental health conditions.



Since the most recent case analysis is from 2020, it does not reflect any impact from changes to Texas’ abortion laws. In 2021, Texas banned almost all abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy. In 2022, after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, the state banned almost all abortions from the moment of conception. The law allows for an abortion to save the life of the pregnant patient, but dozens of women have come forward with stories of medical care delayed or denied because their doctors were confused or scared to treat them.

Go Back