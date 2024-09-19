Today is Thursday September 19, 2024
Rusk County seeing strings of vehicle burglaries

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2024 at 8:52 am
Rusk County seeing strings of vehicle burglariesRUSK COUNTY, Texas – Our news partners at KETK report that a recent spike in vehicle burglaries in Rusk County has forced local authorities to ask the public for help. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) received several reports of vehicles being burglarized Wednesday night just south of Henderson. Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said patrol deputies began compiling the reports for investigators in the southern part of the county, but with no further leads, they need the public’s help. The vehicle in question was described as a white Ford 4-door truck. Anyone with information is being urged to contact sheriff’s office or report via the Rusk County Crime Stoppers online tip form.



News Partner
