Iranian hackers sent ‘stolen’ Trump campaign material to individuals associated with Biden campaign: FBI

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2024 at 5:26 am

Westend61/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The FBI and other U.S. intelligence agencies released findings that Iranian hackers have continued efforts to influence the 2024 presidential election, with "stolen" information from former President Donald Trump's campaign being sent to individuals associated with President Joe Biden's campaign before he left the race.

"Iranian malicious cyber actors in late June and early July sent unsolicited emails to individuals then associated with President Biden's campaign that contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump's campaign as text in the emails," U.S. intelligence agencies said in a statement Wednesday.

"There is currently no information indicating those recipients replied," investigators said.

Additionally, the FBI found that the Iranian government has "continued their efforts" to send "stolen" campaign materials to media organizations.

In June, Iran launched a phishing campaign against the then Biden campaign and Trump campaign -- with the Trump campaign operation getting internal campaign materials.

In mid-August, U.S. intelligence agencies -- the FBI, CISA and ODNI -- warned of this effort, and as of now, the effort still exists, according to the agencies.

"This malicious cyber activity is the latest example of Iran's multi-pronged approach, as noted in the joint August statement, to stoke discord and undermine confidence in our electoral process," investigators said.

"As the lead for threat response, the FBI has been tracking this activity, has been in contact with the victims, and will continue to investigate and gather information in order to pursue and disrupt the threat actors responsible. Foreign actors are increasing their election influence activities as we approach November," investigators said.

On Wednesday, Trump's campaign released a statement, calling for more information from the Biden-Harris administration about the intelligence agencies' findings.

"Kamala and Biden must come clean on whether they used the hacked material given to them by the Iranians to hurt President Trump. What did they know and when did they know it?" Karoline Leavitt, Trump Campaign National Press Secretary, said in a statement.

Harris-Walz campaign spokesperson Morgan Finkelstein said in a statement, "We have cooperated with the appropriate law enforcement authorities since we were made aware that individuals associated with the then-Biden campaign were among the intended victims of this foreign influence operation."

"We're not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign; a few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt," Finkelstein added. "We condemn in the strongest terms any effort by foreign actors to interfere in U.S. elections including this unwelcome and unacceptable malicious activity."

Intelligence agencies have assessed Russia, China and Iran as the biggest peddlers of influence operations in 2024.

In a statement Wednesday, Iran's Mission to the United Nations called the intelligence agencies' findings "fundamentally unfounded, and wholly inadmissible."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran does not engage in the internal uproars or electoral controversies of the United States," the statement said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back