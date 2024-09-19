Hearing for suspects of alleged dog fighting ring gets delayed

Posted/updated on: September 19, 2024 at 3:29 am

TYLER – On Wednesday, the hearing regarding more than 50 dogs that were found in terrible conditions took place in Tyler. According to our news partners KETK, the courtroom was overflowing with people and more spilling out into the hallway. They were all there in support of the animals found living in horrible conditions. Nearly 60 dogs were seized from a Smith County property belonging to the two brothers in court, Kerry and Michael Jones.

It was their first day in court after the discovery was made by law enforcement. A defense attorney asked for a delay, explaining that he and the other brother’s legal representative were just hired that day and needed time to review evidence and consult with his client. The prosecution presented no objection and the judge granted a continuance.

The almost dogs will remain in the custody of the Smith County Animal Control, Nicholas Pet Haven, and Spence and White Veterinary Hospital for the time being.

“I’ve been in practice in Tyler for 40 years, I’ve never seen an outpouring from the community like we’ve had,” Dr. Gary Spence, owner of Spence and White Veterinary Hospital, said.

Spence said he did a walkthrough of the dogs with the county and that they are all doing well.

“Other than the fight wounds and stuff, you know, I’ve individually gotten in the cages with each of the dogs and didn’t have any problems with them at all,” Spence said.

Six of the animals were severely injured with a few needing surgery, Spence said they are still recovering but things are looking up for them.

“The dogs that we’ve got at the clinic have already turned around completely, and they’ll walk beside you and they’re so busy wagging their tail that sometimes they forget to eat,” Spence said.

Spence said it takes an army to care of these dogs and they are beyond grateful for all the support they have received at the clinic and in the courtroom. The Jones brothers will be back in court next week and Custody of the dogs should be determined Thursday Oct. 26 at 1:30 p.m.

