Tortilla the “runaway” tortoise returned to Pittsburg family

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2024 at 5:13 pm
Tortilla the “runaway” tortoise returned to Pittsburg familyPITTSBURG, Texas – Here’s a feel good story: Tortilla the tortoise has been returned with the help of local animal control to its family in Pittsburg. Our news partners at KETK report that on Wednesday morning, officials made an announcement that they found an “unusual pet.” It took less than three hours for the owners to identify their hard-shelled family friend, and Tortilla, the African Spurred Tortoise, returned home.



News Partner
