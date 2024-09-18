Today is Wednesday September 18, 2024
ktbb logo


Former city secretary facing felony theft charge

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2024 at 3:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


OVERTON – Former city secretary facing felony theft chargeThe former Overton City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerk was arrested for using city funds for personal use by purchasing gasoline for her boat according to our news partners at KETK. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katherine McCandless for felony theft on Sept. 16 and her bond was set at $10,000. According to the Overton Police Department, they were made aware of an unauthorized charge on their city fuel credit card on Sept. 10 and began investigating. In their investigation, police determined McCandless used the fuel card to purchase a 40 gallons of gasoline pumped into her personal recreational boat. Police said that McCandless made 20 unauthorized charges on the fuel card between June 5 and Aug. 19, totaling to $1,192.64. Rusk County Jail records indicate McCandless has posted bail.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC