Former city secretary facing felony theft charge

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2024 at 3:45 pm

OVERTON – The former Overton City Secretary and Municipal Court Clerk was arrested for using city funds for personal use by purchasing gasoline for her boat according to our news partners at KETK. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Katherine McCandless for felony theft on Sept. 16 and her bond was set at $10,000. According to the Overton Police Department, they were made aware of an unauthorized charge on their city fuel credit card on Sept. 10 and began investigating. In their investigation, police determined McCandless used the fuel card to purchase a 40 gallons of gasoline pumped into her personal recreational boat. Police said that McCandless made 20 unauthorized charges on the fuel card between June 5 and Aug. 19, totaling to $1,192.64. Rusk County Jail records indicate McCandless has posted bail.

