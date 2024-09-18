Dozens injured in accident involving wagons at apple orchard: Authorities

(CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis.) -- More than two dozen people were injured in a tractor accident at an apple orchard in Wisconsin, authorities said.

The incident was reported Wednesday morning at Bushel and a Peck Apple Orchard in Chippewa Falls.

Emergency personnel were dispatched for a "tractor accident involving two hay wagons with kids and adults," Chippewa Fire District Deputy Chief Cory Jeffers told reporters.

The fire department activated its mass casualty protocol so that outside agencies could help respond to the incident, Jeffers said. One helicopter from the Mayo Clinic was called in, he said.

Twenty-five individuals were transported from the scene to various agencies, Jeffers said.

Details on the ages of the victims, including how many were children, were not immediately available.

Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire received seven patients from the incident who are being treated for minor to serious injuries, a spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

The scene has since been cleared, Jeffers said.

All of the children who were still at the scene have been reunited with their families, he added.

ABC News left a message with the orchard seeking comment.

Chippewa Falls is located about 12 miles northeast of Eau Claire.

