Man found dead under unoccupied tow truck in Carthage

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2024 at 1:18 pm

CARTHAGE – The Carthage Police Department is trying to find answers after a man was found dead under an unoccupied tow truck, according to our news partners at KETK. Carthage PD said they were notified of a crash at 11:22 p.m. on Tuesday in the 800 block of S. Adams Street “involving an out-of-county tow truck and a passenger car.” Officers reportedly found both vehicles unoccupied, and found “the apparent tow truck driver” dead under the tow truck. The Carthage Fire Department helped work the scene and Texas DPS were contacted to help reconstruct the crash. Police are still investigating and the identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

