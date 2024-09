Water main break in Gladewater

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2024 at 12:10 pm

GLADEWATER – Our news partners at KETK report the City of Gladewater said due to a water main break Wednesday morning portions of the city will not have water. Gladewater ISD officials said all students will be released early at 1 p.m. due to the S. Main Street water main break. City officials said they will provide updates as soon as they receive them on their Facebook page.

