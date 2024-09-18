Today is Wednesday September 18, 2024
Agatha All Along star Patti LuPone wants to fight Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Marvel Television - Marvel Studios

Broadway legend Patti LuPone is now part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to a scene-stealing role as Lilia Calderu, a 450-year-old Sicilian witch in Agatha All Along

And while she tells Variety she still knows "nothing" about the MCU at large, she has thrown down the gauntlet with one of its newest superstars, Ryan Reynolds

Not Reynolds' foul-mouthed, fourth wall-breaking character, mind you, but apparently the affable actor from Vancouver who helped save the MCU from its recent box office slump with Deadpool & Wolverine.

She hasn't seen any Avengers movies, and confessed she didn't want to, before adding, "Maybe I should say I want to because I want to be in the Marvel Universe."

She explained she'd like to either play a "good witch or a villain" on the big screen, then called out Reynolds personally. "Is Deadpool, are they Marvel?" she asked. When she heard that is indeed the case, she added, "I would fight Ryan Reynolds. I have no idea what Deadpool is, but I would just fight Ryan Reynolds."

Incidentally, LuPone told the trade she watched WandaVision three times to prepare for her role in the spin-off, which debuts Wednesday on Disney+, adding, "I finally understood a little of it." 

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

