18-wheelers crash on Hwy 59 near Lufkin

Posted/updated on: September 18, 2024 at 9:59 am

LUFKIN – One person is injured after a wreck involving three 18-wheelers Wednesday morning on US Highway 59 in Lufkin, according to our news partners at KETK.

According to Lufkin officials, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. near the intersection of Southwood Drive and FM 324.

Courtesy of City of Lufkin

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays. Officials said one of the vehicles lost its load on the highway and clearing the scene “will take a considerable amount of time.”

Officials said southbound US 59 traffic is rerouted into one of the northbound lanes.

One of the drivers was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, Lufkin officials said.

“Northbound lanes are also expected to experience closures and delays as heavy-rotation wreckers are brought in for cleanup,” authorities said.

