Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a town hall meeting moderated by Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan, on September 17, 2024. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

(FLINT, Mich.) -- Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday took aim at Vice President Kamala Harris' family life, saying the presidential candidate "doesn't have anything keeping her humble."

The governor said during a rally for former President Donald Trump that her children are a "permanent reminder of what’s important" and they "keep me humble."

"You can walk into a room like this where people cheer when you step onto the stage and you might think for a second that you’re kind of special," Huckabee Sanders told a crowd in Flint, Michigan. "Then you go home, and your kids remind you very quickly you’re actually not that big of a deal."

She added, "So my kids keep me humble. Unfortunately, Kamala Harris doesn't have anything keeping her humble."

Whether politicians have biological children has become a partisan issue in recent weeks, following comments made by Sen. JD Vance, who is running alongside Trump. In a resurfaced interview from 2021, Vance argued that voters without children should be subject to a higher tax rate.

Vance also in 2021 took aim at Harris, saying she was among a group of "childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made." Speaking to Fox News, Vance accused that group of wanting "to make the rest of the country miserable too."

When Taylor Swift endorsed Harris earlier this month, the pop star signed her endorsement with "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady."

Harris is the stepmother of two adult children, Cole and Ella Emhoff, from the first marriage of her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

"Cole and Ella keep us inspired to make the world a better place," Kerstin Emhoff, their mother, said on social media in response to Huckabee Sanders.

She added, "Kamala Harris has spent her entire career working for the people, ALL families. That keeps you pretty humble."

