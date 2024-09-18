Man left paralyzed at 19 drives car again for first time

(NEW YORK) -- A man who was left paralyzed after diving into a swimming pool as a teenager was recently able to drive again for the first time, eight years after his injury.

Ryley Hopper, 27, got behind the wheel of a specially equipped van on Aug. 14, his first time driving since he was paralyzed from the chest down at the age of 19.

"It's a very empowering, independent thing," Hopper told ABC News' Good Morning America, about reclaiming the freedom to drive again. "I wanted to want something … to find a purpose to attack head on."

Hopper was a college freshman at the University of North Carolina Wilmington and enjoying a summer swim in his friend's pool in 2016 when he flipped into the shallow end, hit the bottom and lost consciousness.

His friend, trained as a lifeguard, performed CPR on Hopper to keep him stable until the ambulance arrived.

The accident left Hopper with a life-altering C5-C7 spinal cord injury that resulted in paralysis from the chest down.

He spent nearly a month at Duke University Hospital, including four days in a medically induced coma, before being transferred to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta for two months of intensive inpatient rehabilitation.

"In the beginning, I was figuring out what the future would look like … my first goal was to get back to school," said Hopper, who prioritized returning to UNCW the following fall semester to complete his undergraduate and graduate finance degrees.

With his mother as his caretaker and a supportive community behind him, a couple years after entering the workforce, Hopper said he was ready to "attack this driving thing … and be more in control of my life."

"It took a while to reset my mindset," he said, but "minutes after being in the car, the butterflies went away."

Hopper attributes spending time outside as a factor in his post-injury progress, and for him, driving is an extension of that.

"A lot of healing is done indoors -- in and out of physicians' offices -- and the natural world isn't always accessible," said Hopper, who said he aspires to one day create a space for people with disabilities to participate in accessible outdoor activities and reconnect with nature.

When setting spinal cord injury recovery milestones, Hopper also underscores the importance of mental health and striving for personal growth.

"I've been given a unique perspective because of my injury, and I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for the struggle I've been through," he said.

For others dealing with a spinal cord injury, Hopper reminded them to not forget to find the silver lining.

"Find peace and serenity," he said. "Once you realize that you're in a position that grants you a unique perspective on life … it's a kind of superpower in itself."

