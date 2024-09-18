Today is Wednesday September 18, 2024
Astros place Ben Gamel on the injured list with a broken left leg

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Houston Astros placed outfielder Ben Gamel on the 10-day injured list with a broken left leg on Tuesday, three days after he ran into the wall at Angel Stadium while making a running catch.

Gamel will be out indefinitely, according to the club, which leads the AL West.

He was picked up off waivers from the New York Mets on Aug. 20 and was hitting .259 since then, with one homer and four RBIs. He had started 18 of the 20 games he played with the Astros.

To fill his roster spot, catcher César Salazar was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land. This is his third time with the big league squad and he’s hitting .304 with eight RBIs in 10 games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb



