Longview man dies after being hit by SUV

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 3:04 pm

LONGVIEW — A Longview man has died after a Monday night pedestrian car accident. According to our news partner KETK, 62-year-old Johnny Ray Johnston died about 7:50 Monday night. Police said that Johnston was walking on Alpine Road, about one block from Ed’s concrete construction, when he was hit by a Ford SUV going south. Reports said that Johnston failed to yield the right of way when he walked into the roadway where he was hit by the SUV. Johnston was taken to a hospital where died from his injuries.

