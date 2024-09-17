Today is Tuesday September 17, 2024
Watch Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix’s jail cell makeout sesh in new ‘Joker: Folie à Deux clip’

Warner Bros. Pictures

So far, we've seen a lot of little bits of the movie Joker: Folie à Deux in the various trailers that have been released, but now's your chance to see Lady Gaga actually act with — and smooch — Joaquin Phoenix, thanks to an exclusive clip from the film posted by Entertainment Weekly.

In the clip, Phoenix as Arthur Fleck aka Joker is in a jail cell, awaiting the conclusion of his trial. Gaga's Harleen Quinzel aka Lee runs up and starts kissing him through the bars, as a guard yells, "Hey, no touching!"

"I'm so f****** proud of you. You should see it out there," Lee says, referring to a crowd of supporters who've gathered outside, cheering for Fleck. "They're all going crazy for you. You did it."

"I dunno," Fleck slurs. "Maybe I should read a law book or something. Even though I never went to law school." He then pulls his tie up and holds it like a noose. Lee laughs and they kiss some more, as the guard warns them again. "You can do anything you want," Lee says. "You're Joker."

Joker: Folie à Deux — which features Gaga and Phoenix performing several musical numbers, as well as a song that Gaga wrote especially for the film — is in theaters on Oct. 4.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
