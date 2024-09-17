Today is Tuesday September 17, 2024
ktbb logo


19-year-old arrested for threat to East Texas school

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 2:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TITUS COUNTY — 19-year-old arrested for threat to East Texas schoolOur news partners at KETK report a 19-year-old woman is facing terroristic threat charges after allegedly making a threat against a school. The Titus County Sheriff’s Office said the FBI notified them of a potential threat made against an educational institution by a person believed to reside in the county. Investigators identified the suspect as Adriana Orona who was arrested on charges of terroristic threat, a third degree felony. Orona is being held at the Titus County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC