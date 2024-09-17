19-year-old arrested for threat to East Texas school

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 2:39 pm

TITUS COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report a 19-year-old woman is facing terroristic threat charges after allegedly making a threat against a school. The Titus County Sheriff’s Office said the FBI notified them of a potential threat made against an educational institution by a person believed to reside in the county. Investigators identified the suspect as Adriana Orona who was arrested on charges of terroristic threat, a third degree felony. Orona is being held at the Titus County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

