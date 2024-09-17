Teen arrested at Carthage High School with gas mask, airsoft rifle

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 1:33 pm

CARTHAGE – A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly trespassing on a Carthage ISD campus with an airsoft rifle on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, 17-year-old was arrested by Cathage Police and charged with was charged with terroristic threat, criminal trespass and public intoxication and was booked into the Panola County Jail.

Police said they received a call at before school opened Tuesday morning, that a suspicious man was seen at the Carthage High School campus. Officers responded and talked to Campbell, who is not a Carthage ISD student. Police described him as “agitated and seemed to be intoxicated.”

Campbell had a backpack containing a gas mask, a long gun and multiple magazines. Police said the rifle was determined to be a brightly colored airsoft rifle.

The case remains under investigation by city, state and federal law enforcement.

