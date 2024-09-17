Today is Tuesday September 17, 2024
ktbb logo


Teen arrested at Carthage High School with gas mask, airsoft rifle

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 1:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Teen arrested at Carthage High School with gas mask, airsoft rifleCARTHAGE – A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly trespassing on a Carthage ISD campus with an airsoft rifle on Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, 17-year-old was arrested by Cathage Police and charged with was charged with terroristic threat, criminal trespass and public intoxication and was booked into the Panola County Jail.

Police said they received a call at before school opened Tuesday morning, that a suspicious man was seen at the Carthage High School campus. Officers responded and talked to Campbell, who is not a Carthage ISD student. Police described him as “agitated and seemed to be intoxicated.”

Campbell had a backpack containing a gas mask, a long gun and multiple magazines. Police said the rifle was determined to be a brightly colored airsoft rifle.

The case remains under investigation by city, state and federal law enforcement.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC