90% of Texas voters say there is a ‘retirement crisis’

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 12:05 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports Texas voters think there is a “retirement crisis” and their post-work accounts are underfunded, according to new study from asset management giant BlackRock, even though the issue hasn’t drawn the same attention in national and state elections as other hot-button issues. The study is part of what company founder and CEO Larry Fink called “rethinking retirement” in his 2024 annual chairman’s letter to investors. In his letter, Fink wrote that the retirement crisis requires a substantial response from the U.S. government. “America needs an organized, high-level effort to ensure that future generations can live out their final years with dignity,” he wrote.

The new study, which surveyed 500 registered voters in Texas, seems to point toward Texan voters being in broad agreement with Fink. One of the most eye-catching figures: 91% of Texas voters think there is a retirement savings crisis in America. The survey results come two months ahead of a pivotal national election where the economy and inflation are expected to be key issues among voters, but social security and retirement savings policies have been overshadowed by abortion, immigration, foreign policy and tax priorities. Texans are slightly more concerned about a retirement crisis than the country as a whole, of which 90% said there is such an issue. Once you take that into account, the rest of the figures in the study are no surprise. More than 70% of registered Texas voters are concerned about having enough in savings or investments to fund their needs in retirement. A similar percentage are concerned about maintaining their standard of living or being able to afford long-term costs like nursing homes once they retire. Nationally, voters estimate it will take about $2.2 million to retire, but 62% of registered voters in Texas surveyed report they have less than $150,000 in retirement savings. All told, less than a quarter (24%) of registered Texas voters expressed a high level of confidence that they have enough to live throughout their retirement years. That’s a lower percentage than the 32% who reported they have no retirement savings at all.

Go Back