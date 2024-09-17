Today is Tuesday September 17, 2024
Charlie Hunnam to play serial killer Ed Gein in ‘Monster’ season 3

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 10:53 am
Courtesy Netflix

Rebel Moon star Charlie Hunnam is sticking with Netflix for its third installment of its Monster true crime series. 

The first of the Ryan Murphy-produced franchise, DAHMER: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story earned 13 Emmy nominations and one win for Niecy Nash-Betts in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series category.

The second, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is coming to Netflix Sept. 19. At the Los Angeles premiere of that installment, it was announced Hunnam will play Ed Gein and that production will get underway in October. 

Gein was one of the country's most notorious suspected serial killers, whose crimes — and fashioning clothing items from corpses — in the 1950s inspired the murderers Buffalo Bill in The Silence of the Lambs and Norman Bates in Psycho.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
