Motorcyclist captured after morning pursuit

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 12:05 pm
Motorcyclist captured after morning pursuitSMITH COUNTY – Smith County deputies captured a robbery suspect after a motorcycle pursuit Tuesday morning. According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh and our news partner KETK, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a motorcyclist around 7:30 a.m. Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was caught on Pearl Street. “I do believe he is a suspect in a robbery case,” Christian said. Additional details were not available.



