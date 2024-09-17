Today is Tuesday September 17, 2024
‘Baby Reindeer’ creator Richard Gadd reportedly snags Netflix deal

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Having three Emmys on his mantel wasn't the end of the good news for Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd

The creator, writer and star of the Netflix series — which took home six Emmys Sunday night, including Outstanding Limited Series — has snagged a first-look deal with the streamer, according to Deadline

A "first-look" arrangement with a company means he will have an open door to create new shows for Netflix.

According to the trade, the show's 11 nominations alone were enough to land him the deal: He signed with the streamer in August, Deadline says.

During his acceptance speech for writing the series, which tracked his real-life struggles with trying to break into the entertainment industry, substance abuse and sexual trauma, Gadd said in part, "10 years ago I was down and out, right, I never, ever, thought I'd get my life together ... and then here I am, just over a decade later picking up one of the biggest writing awards in television."

He added, "Now I don't mean that to sound arrogant, I mean that as encouragement for anyone who's going through a difficult time right now to persevere. I don't know much about this life ... but I do know that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better. So if you're struggling, keep going, keep going, and I promise you, things will be OK."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



