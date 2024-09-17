Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco (fibula) expected to miss 6-8 weeks

ByADAM TEICHER

September 16, 2024, 3:09 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to miss approximately six to eight weeks after suffering a fibula injuryduring Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Pacheco will be placed on injured reserve, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but he is expected to return this season.

Pacheco underwent X-rays on Sunday night and will have an MRI on Monday to determine whether there is a fracture and/or ligament damage to his right ankle, sources told ESPN. He left Arrowhead Stadium on crutches and with his right foot in a walking boot after Sunday’s 26-25 win.

“I know it won’t be this week and it’ll probably be more than that,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said about a potential timeline for Pacheco’s return. “… It’s going to take a little bit of time there.”

The Chiefs are bringing Kareem Hunt, their former running back, back to Kansas City for a Tuesday visit, league sources told ESPN.

Pacheco, 25, has been the Chiefs’ leading rusher in each of the past two seasons. He rushed for 90 yards on 19 carries and caught five passes for 21 yards Sunday. In two games this season, he has rushed for 135 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.0 yards per carry.

“I talked to him twice last night, so I think he’s in a better place than he was,” Reid said. “Here’s a guy that loves to play the game. He had tears. He was emotional. But you don’t ever want to lose it. It’s an emotional sport, and that kid — nobody likes to play more than he likes to play.”

The Chiefs also have undrafted rookie Carson Steele and veteran Samaje Perine at running back. Steele has rushed for 27 yards this season. Perine, signed by the Chiefs after he was released by the Denver Broncos at the cut-down date, caught one pass against the Bengals for 3 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs’ leading rusher in 2020 after being picked in the first round of that year’s draft, is on the non-football injury list. The earliest he could return to play for the Chiefs is a Week 5 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Reid on Monday said the team’s plan is to go with the running backs that they do have on the roster, but he added that general manager Brett Veach “is going through his lists and looking at people.”

“We’ll just see where that goes, but we’re blessed to have some good people here,” Reid said.

