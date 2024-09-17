Today is Tuesday September 17, 2024
Air Force emerges as serious target for AAC

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 5:14 am
ByPETE THAMEL
September 16, 2024, 6:19 PM

Air Force has emerged as a serious target to be added to the American Athletic Conference, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Air Force had been referenced in conversations as a potential AAC add in recent months, prior to the Pac-12 taking four Mountain West Conference schools last week.

The AAC released a statement Monday night saying the league “is a pioneering brand, firmly grounded in grit and hard work, with powerful and prestigious member institutions. In the past five months, we have prioritized seizing every opportunity that enhances value for our member institutions and student-athletes.”

“Whether through private capital, naming rights, innovative partnerships, or realignment, we have proactively assessed each opportunity, and are prepared to collaboratively take action-steps, to be at the forefront of success and sustainability,” the statement read.

The AAC has 14 football schools this season, including Army and Navy. The league does not have any programs in this week’s AP Top 25, but 3-0 Memphis, which defeated Florida State on Saturday, received the most votes (77) of all unranked teams.



