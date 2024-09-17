East Texas DA office releases statement after school threats

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 2:25 am

CASS COUNTY — Our news partner KETK is reporting that an East Texas District Attorney’s Office has addressed recent school threats in their community. The Cass County District Attorney’s Office in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department addressed the recent school threats and hoaxes in the community including Sulphur Springs, Gilmer and Texarkana.

“We want to reassure the public that each of these incidents is being thoroughly investigated and we remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Cass County residents,” the Cass County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to the DA, the first incident occurred on Thursday morning when rumors of a threat to schools were being shared on social media included Snapchat. Law enforcement conducted house visits and interviews to determine if any credible threats had been made. The DA’s office said no imminent threat was identified but law enforcement agencies increased their presence in and around schools as a precaution.

The initial threat reportedly remains under review and “appropriate action” will be taken, the DA’s office said.

On Friday, another threat surfaced on Snapchat and after an investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division, the threat was allegedly traced back to a minor in Cass County.

“Upon being questioned by law enforcement, the juvenile admitted to making the threat as a hoax,” the DA’s office said. “The juvenile has been arrested for terroristic threat to a school, and the case is now being handled by the Cass County Juvenile Probation Department.”

The DA’s office said they understand the concerns these threats are causing but reassured the public that the safety of the community is their top priority. School officials, local law enforcement and parents are working together to address the issues and take action.

“We strongly urge parents, guardians and community members to remain vigilant, to speak with their children about the seriousness of making threats, even as a joke, and to monitor their children’s social media activity,” the DA’s office said. “Additionally, we encourage anyone with concerns or information about potential threats to report them immediately to law enforcement so that we can respond swiftly and effectively.”

