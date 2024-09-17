Nathaniel Moran responds to Trump assassination attempt

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 2:21 am

TYLER – This weekend, another attempt to assassinate former president Donald Trump took place at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida. East Texas congressman Nathaniel Moran (R-Texas) is now looking for answers. “I was devastated to hear about the second assassination attempt on president Trumps life,” said Moran. “This is totally unacceptable.”

According to our news partner KETK, Moran is demanding answers from those charged with protecting the former president. “What we’ve seen this summer is not in my opinion a lack of resources, it’s a lack of responsiveness and planning and logistical operations that should be in place for any protection of a person at this level,” Moran said.

The congressman acknowledged the secret service did their job in the moment but believes the safety of all political candidates must be ensured, no matter the party or platform.

“It looks like the security at least was able to engage the shooter before he began shooting, still not good enough for me. There needs to be better security and we are still going to need to have answers on why a shooter was this close,” Moran said. “The democratic process of our republic is too important to see it go down the drain because of a lack of safety and security for our candidates”

It’s something he and other members of congress want to address as election day is almost two months away.

