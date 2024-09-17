Texarcana man arrested for child porn

Posted/updated on: September 17, 2024 at 2:17 am

TEXARKANA — According to our news partner KETK, 20-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after a search warrant revealed he had more than 50 items of child pornography. The Texarkana Police Department said a search warrant conducted in the 4600 block of Summerhill Road on Thursday led to the arrest of Trenton Weddel for possession of child pornography. Now, the Texarkana Police Department is asking anyone who suspects their child to have been in Weddel’s apartment to contact them.

The police department said Weddel came to their attention earlier in September after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“They told us that a popular social media application had notified them that someone had used an IP address in Texarkana Texas to upload a pornographic video of a young girl,” Texarkana PD said.



Detectives were able to identify Weddel as the owner of the social media account and the IP address from the tip. During a search, detectives allegedly found numerous videos and pictures of child pornography in his account and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Weddel was found at his apartment on Thursday morning and was arrested.

The Texarkana Police Department said children were routinely seen going into Weddel’s apartment. Though officials said there’s no direct evidence at this time of the children being victimized, they are concerned that something inappropriate might have happened.

Weddel is being held in the Bowie County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone that suspects their children to have been in Weddel’s apartment is asked to contact the detective on the case at 903-798-3116.

