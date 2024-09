Suspect of Henderson pharmacy armed robbery in custody

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2024 at 4:42 pm

HENDERSON – A Henderson pharmacy has reopened after an early Monday morning armed robbery. According to our news partner KETK, Strong-Hurt Pharmacy on E Main Street was robbed around 7 a.m. Monday. Henderson PD said they have identified an unnamed suspect and they have been taken into custody. Officials also said several items from the robbery have been recovered.

Go Back