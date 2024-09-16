National Voter Registration Day is Tuesday

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2024 at 4:42 pm

SMITH COUNTY – If your not registered for vote in the Presidential Election on November 5, then you can register to vote starting Tuesday, September 17, on National Voter Registration Day.

Register to vote at the following times and locations on Tuesday in Smith County:

Texas College – The Connector, 2404 N. Grand Ave., Tyler 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tyler Junior College – Student Union, 1400 E 5th St., Tyler, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tyler Junior College – West Campus, 1530 SSW Loop 323, Tyler, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

UT Tyler, Patio at the Student Center, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5-6 p.m.

The Smith County Elections Office, 302 E. Ferguson St. Tyler, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ebenezer AME Church, located at 1101 W. Queen St. Tyler, will be holding an event at 6 p.m.

The East Texas Food Bank will help its members register from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote in the November 5 Presidential Election is Tuesday, October 7.

There are also answers to your frequently asked questions, at http://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/voter-registration

For more about National Voter Registration Day, visit https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org

