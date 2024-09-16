Today is Monday September 16, 2024
Early release for Longview elementary school because of AC issues

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2024 at 3:05 pm
Early release for Longview elementary school because of AC issuesLONGVIEW – Johnston-McQueen Elementary School students will be released at noon Monday and Tuesday. According to our news partner KETK, the school had a power outage around 8 a.m. Monday. After the power was restored, their air conditioning was still not functioning properly. School officials decided on early release Monday morning. Buses will be on campus at 11:45 a.m. Monday and Tuesday. Anyone with questions are asked to contact the school directly.



