Two retired FDNY chiefs arrested for alleged corruption: Sources

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2024 at 11:44 am

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images, STOCK

(NEW YORK) -- Two now-retired chiefs from the New York City Fire Department were arrested early Monday morning following a yearlong corruption investigation, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Retired Chief Brian Cordasco was arrested at home on Staten Island. Retired Chief Anthony Saccavino was arrested at home in Manhattan, the sources said.

Saccavino and Cordasco "repeatedly abused their positions of trust as high-ranking officials in the New York City Fire Department" by soliciting and accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments in exchange for providing preferential treatment to certain individuals and companies, according to an indictment unsealed Monday in Manhattan federal court.

The two men were chiefs with the FDNY Bureau of Fire Prevention, which regulates the installation of fire safety and suppression systems in commercial and residential buildings. For nearly two years, the indictment said, Saccavino and Cordasco misused this authority for their own financial gain.

The two allegedly accepted $190,000 in bribes in exchange for expediting inspections, according to the indictment.

"Every member of the FDNY takes a sworn oath to conduct themselves honestly and ethically. Anything less will not be tolerated," Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker, who took over the post after the chiefs had already retired, said in a statement. "The Department will fully cooperate with any ongoing investigations. Keeping New Yorkers safe remains our top priority."

The FBI had searched their homes and offices earlier this year. he FDNY placed the chiefs on modified duty at the time. The New York City Department of Investigation searched FDNY headquarters as well.

The alleged scheme appears to have been discovered as an offshoot of the investigation into whether Mayor Eric Adams' campaign took illegal money from Turkey in exchange for expediting the inspection of the new Turkish consulate.

A spokesperson for Adams said there is "no indication of any direct connection to anyone at City Hall."

"City Hall became aware of this operation when we were notified by FDNY this morning," the spokesperson said. "The FDNY continues to cooperate with DOI, and there is no indication of any direct connection to anyone at City Hall."

Cordasco publicly complained about a so-called "City Hall List" of building projects that should be prioritized by FDNY inspectors, according to the indictment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back