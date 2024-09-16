Today is Monday September 16, 2024
Reese Witherspoon teases “really cool” project with a ‘Real Housewives’ cast membeR

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2024 at 10:14 am
On the red carpet before Sunday night's Emmy Awards, Reese Witherspoon, the producer of the Emmy-winning HBO hit The Morning Show, teased a new project with a Real Housewives star. 

Witherspoon wasn't naming names, but she told Page Six that a fateful flight — and a seat next to the unnamed cast member — got the Hello Sunshine production company founder buzzing.

"We might have a Hello Sunshine project cooking now, but I can't say anything," Reese teased, adding of the project, "But it's cool, it's very cool."

