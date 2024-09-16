TXDOT set to enforce political campaign sign lawns

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2024 at 9:27 am

TYLER – With political campaign season in full swing, the Texas Department of Transportation advises political parties, candidates, and their supporters of where campaign signs can be placed along Texas roadways, according to a news release.

“We want to remind everyone that TxDOT has guidelines regarding placing signs in the right of way,” said Jeff Williford, public information officer for the Tyler District. “We know that a lot of signs will start showing up as we get closer to election day, but if a political sign is placed in the right of way, we are required to remove it without notice.”

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:

Where can I place political signs?

You can place your signs anywhere so long as they are not in the highway right of way or in a location that poses a safety hazard (e.g. blocking sight to a driveway). Always make sure to check with local authorities (Cities, Counties, Homeowner’s Associations, etc.) as they may have their own restrictions.

When can I place political signs?

Cities and counties may have their own time restrictions for political signs, however TxDOT does not enforce any timing restrictions.

There is a sign on private property posing a safety hazard

If you believe a sign or signs create a safety hazard, contact local law enforcement as they can have the owner remove or relocate their sign(s).

There are signs located on the Right of Way (ROW)

Signs cannot be placed on the ROW as per Texas Transportation Code (TTC) §393.002. “A sheriff, constable, or other trained volunteer authorized by the commissioner’s court of a county may confiscate a sign placed in violation of Section 393.002.” (TTC §393.003). For state-maintained highways, your local TxDOT district office also has the authority to remove signs located on state owned right of way.

For more information regarding signage, click here. TxDOT only controls the placement of signs in relation to state roadways. For other questions concerning campaign signs or political advertising, you may wish to visit the Texas Ethics Commission.

