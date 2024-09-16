Possible Tropical Storm Helene nears landfall in the Carolinas

(NEW YORK) -- A tropical storm warning is in effect in the Carolinas as the coast braces for a new storm set to make landfall on Monday.

The tropical system may strengthen to Tropical Storm Helene by the time it comes on shore near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Monday afternoon.

Helene will bring the threat of wind gusts up to 55 mph, coastal flooding with waves up to 11 feet, heavy rain possibly reaching 10 inches and potential flash flooding.

There's also a threat for a few tornadoes in North Carolina on Monday.

Some of the rain will then reach the Mid-Atlantic, including Washington, D.C., by Tuesday.

Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina face the risk of flash flooding on Monday and Tuesday.

The coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina, is in the bull's-eye for the worst of the flooding.

