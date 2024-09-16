New Hampshire Libertarian Party slammed for ‘abhorrent’ post about Harris

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2024 at 7:47 am

Chase Oliver, 2024 Libertarian presidential candidate, speaks at the Des Moines Register political soapbox during the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, US, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Libertarian Party nominee for president Chase Oliver condemned a reportedly now-deleted comment from the New Hampshire Libertarian Party on X that appeared to encourage violence against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Oliver called the NHLP's post "abhorrent" in his statement shared on X Sunday.

"I 100% condemn the statement from LPNH regarding Kamala Harris. It is abhorrent and should never have been posted," Oliver wrote.

A New Hampshire reporter shared a screenshot of the since-deleted NHLP post, which reportedly read, "Anyone who murders Kamala Harris would be an American hero."

The NHLP addressed removing an earlier X post on Sunday, writing, "We deleted a tweet because we don't want to break the terms of this website we agreed to. It's a shame that even on a "free speech" website that libertarians cannot speak freely. Libertarians are truly the most oppressed minority."

Oliver went on to say in his statement that his party is committed to "non-aggression."

Chase Oliver, 2024 Libertarian presidential candidate, speaks at the Des Moines Register political soa...

"As Libertarians, we condemn the use of force, whether committed by governments, individuals, or other political entities," he continued. "We are dedicated to the principle of non-aggression and to peaceful solutions to conflict. This is also something we pledge as part of attaining party membership."

Following the posting of his statement, the Libertarian Party of New Hampshire responded with a homophobic slur in a series of posts, accusing Oliver of being an "infiltrating leftist snake."

The LPNH has not responded to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back