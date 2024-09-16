Tito Jackson dead at 70, ‘heartbroken’ children confirm

Tito Jackson — a member of the famous family band The Jackson 5 and brother to Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson — died aged 70, his children confirmed on social media.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” his three sons — Taj, Taryll and TJ — wrote in an Instagram post.

“We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken,” they wrote. “Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

“Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously.”

“It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

Born on Oct. 15, 1953, Toriano Adaryll “Tito” Jackson was one of the five brothers that made up The Jackson Five. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

The Jackson Five — with Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael the other four members — scored multiple No. 1 hits, including “ABC,” “I Want You Back” and “I’ll Be There.”

Father Joe Jackson managed the group and relocated the family from their home in Gary, Indiana to California as they gained popularity.

The group peaked in popularity and influence through the 1970s, waning in the early- and mid-1980s with Michael Jackson’s meteoric success as a solo artist.

Tito, Jackie and Marlon — as The Jacksons — performed summer 2024 shows in California and the U.K., including at the Boogietown Festival in southern England on Sept. 8. The brothers planned additional performances in Atlantic City and Cincinnati through the fall.

Tito Jackson posted a social media message from Munich, Germany, on Sept. 11, having visited a memorial to his late brother Michael.

“Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson,” he wrote. “We’re deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

Tito Jackson is survived by his brothers Jermaine, Randy, Marlon and Jackie, his sisters Janet, Rebbie and Latoya and their mother, Katherine. Michael died in 2009 and their father Joe died in 2018.

