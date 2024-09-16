Sources: Texas’ Quinn Ewers week-to-week, likely out vs. ULM

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2024 at 5:19 am

ByMAX OLSON

September 15, 2024, 2:19 PM

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers’ oblique strain is not as serious as initially feared and his status for returning to play is considered week-to-week, sources told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Sunday.

Ewers is likely to miss No. 1 Texas’ game against UL Monroe on Saturday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+), which would pave the way for redshirt freshman Arch Manning to make his first career start for the Longhorns.

There’s no set timetable for his return from his abdominal injury, but sources said there’s optimism after consulting with doctors. Orangebloods first reported that Ewers’ status is week-to-week.

Ewers suffered the noncontact injury in the second quarter of Texas’ 56-7 win over UTSA on Saturday night and did not return to the game. Manning replaced him and produced 223 passing yards, 53 rushing yards and five total touchdowns over nine drives.

Texas opens SEC play at home against Mississippi State on Sept. 28 and then has an idle week before meeting No. 15 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in Dallas on Oct. 12 and No. 2 Georgia on Oct. 19.

The Longhorns moved ahead of Georgia to No. 1 in the AP poll on Sunday following the Bulldogs’ close 13-12 win at Kentucky. This is the first time Texas has been ranked No. 1 in the poll since 2008.

Go Back