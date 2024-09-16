Alvin Kamara scores 4 TDs as Saints’ offense explodes again

Posted/updated on: September 16, 2024 at 5:18 am

ByKATHERINE TERRELL

September 15, 2024, 5:49 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara caught a touchdown pass and ran for three more scores as the Saints piled on the points in a 44-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Saints (2-0) have now put up 91 points on offense through two games — the second most in franchise history and tied for sixth most among any team in NFL history. The 2009 Saints scored 93 points in their first two games en route to winning Super Bowl XLIV.

The Saints also tied a franchise record by scoring 35 points in the first half and are the only team that has yet to trail this season, according to ESPN Research.

“Just speaking for the offense, when you’re able to go out there and execute, limit the self-inflicted wounds, have explosive plans, like, man, the sky’s the limit,” Kamara said. “It feels good right now, obviously. Y’all know me, I’m not too into the hype. It’s a win but we’ve got to keep moving.”

The Saints parted ways with longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, who was the OC of that Super Bowl team, before the season. New Orleans hired Klint Kubiak to install a new offense in the offseason.

Kamara had the second four-touchdown game of his career and the most since he scored six TDs against the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day in 2020. He became the fifth player in the Super Bowl era with multiple career games of 150 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, according to ESPN Research.

“I thought he was awesome again,” coach Dennis Allen said of Kamara, who has four rushing touchdowns and a receiving TD this season.

Allen said he never doubted Kamara, 29, had a lot more left to give.

“I felt like he was still an explosive player and I think we’re utilizing him in a way that allows him to be effective,” Allen said.

For the second time this season, the Saints pulled starting quarterback Derek Carr and put in backup Jake Haener due to their fourth-quarter lead. Carr’s only mistake was an interception late in the fourth quarter.

That ended the Saints’ streak of 16 straight scores when their starting offense was in the game this season.

Carr was 11-of-16 for 243 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception, including a 70-yard score to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. He also had his first rushing touchdown since 2020 on a quarterback sneak.

“God blessed him to run really fast,” Carr said of the receiver, “and I just prayed that ball got there. Because he was flying.”

Carr said Chris Olave was the initial read on that play, but Shaheed outran his defenders so badly that he made it an easy choice to send the ball his way.

“I was like, ‘Holy crap, he’s outrunning them,'” Carr said.

Kamara set the tone for the day by rushing for a 5-yard score in the first quarter. He also caught a screen pass for a 57-yard touchdown in the second quarter and added a 12-yard TD run a few minutes later.

“Klint called it right on time,” Kamara said of the screen pass. “O-line did their job. We just had a great play, all the way around, it felt like a practice rep. … It was easy for me. I didn’t even have to run, really.”

Kamara finished with two catches for 65 yards and ran for 115 yards against the Cowboys. His last touchdown was on a 7-yard rush in the third quarter before the Saints began pulling their starters late in the game.

He said he thanked Kubiak on the sideline for believing in him.

“I told him, ‘Appreciate you sticking with me,'” Kamara said. “He said, ‘Yeah, let’s go score some more.’ It’s just an overall belief of like, shoot, when we call a play, it’s because it’s going to be a positive play. It’s going to get more than it’s designed for. But the design is already amazing. We’re just having fun.”

The Saints were without cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has a hamstring injury. Allen chose to sit him as a precautionary measure. Rookie left tackle Taliese Fuaga (back) played after being listed as questionable.

“That was really my decision and it really boiled down to, I didn’t want to risk what we think what might be potentially a one-week deal and him go out there and all of a sudden we turn one week into four weeks,” Allen said. “He wanted to play; I think he was a little pissed at me that I didn’t let him play.”

Saints tight end Taysom Hill left the game early with a chest injury after playing 31 snaps. Allen did not indicate the severity or type of the injury, but said he was sent to a local hospital to be evaluated.

“I think they took him for some extra evaluations,” Allen said. “So he went to the hospital to be evaluated further. I think more precautionary, but we’ll see how that goes.”

Go Back