September 15, 2024, 5:49 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert injured his lower right leg in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers. He told reporters he would know more about the severity of the injury “in the coming days.”

The injury happened in the third quarter when Herbert tried to escape the pocket but was pulled from behind by linebacker DJ Johnson and hit face-first by defensive end Jayden Peevy simultaneously, causing his lower body to get trapped under Johnson while Peevy hit him above.

Herbert lay on the field and walked off gingerly before entering a medical tent on the sideline, where he said trainers applied medical tape to the injury.

He didn’t miss a snap and didn’t specify where the injury was on his lower body, but said he had an MRI postgame. After his news conference, Herbert walked with a significant limp.

He finished the game with 130 passing yards — the second-lowest total of his career — two touchdowns and an interception.

“I think he reminded everybody that he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League,” coach Jim Harbaugh said.

In July, Herbert was diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot. He spent two weeks in a walking boot before returning to practice on Aug. 19 and hasn’t shown any issue or restriction with his right foot since.

