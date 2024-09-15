76th Emmys: Lamorne Morris wins Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

September 15, 2024

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lamorne Morris won his first-ever Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his role of State Trooper Whitley "Witt" Farr in FX’s Fargo.

In his speech, Morris thanked his mother, noting, “She’s been my biggest champion ever since I came out of…." He then stumbled over what to say next, joking, “I know where babies come from.”

He then thanked his daughter Lily, sharing, “I told you I would do it, you’ve always doubted me. I’m your hero I’m your leader.

Morris also gave a shout-out to his fellow nominees, including Robert Downey Jr., joking, “I got a poster of you in my house. Please sign it, seriously,” to which Downey responded with a fist pump.

In addition to Downey Jr., other nominees in the category included Jonathan Bailey, Nico Damianos, Tom Goodman-Hill, John Hawkes, Lewis Pullman and the late Treat Williams.

