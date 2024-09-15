Today is Sunday September 15, 2024
76th Emmys: ‘Baby Reindeer’’s Jessica Gunning wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2024 at 8:16 pm
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jessica Gunning won her first-ever Emmy award Sunday night for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in the Netflix series Baby Reindeer. 

“I honestly feel like I’m gonna wake up any minute now and this whole thing has been a dream,” Jessica shared in her acceptance speech. “I’m so incredibly proud to be a part of Baby Reindeer so I just would love to say a huge thank you to everybody who let me.”

She then thanked the show’s creator and star Richard Gadd, saying, “I tried so many times to put into words what working on Baby Reindeer meant to me and I fail every time … I’ll keep it simple and just say thank you for trusting me to be your Martha. I will never ever forget her or you, or this. It really means a lot.” 

Other nominees in the category included Dakota Fanning, Lily Gladstone, Aja Naomi King and Diane Lane.

