76th Emmys: Liza Colón-Zayas, Elizabeth Debicki win in Supporting Actress categories

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2024 at 7:56 pm
Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Leon Bennett/WireImage

Liza Colón-Zayas and Elizabeth Debicki won the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, respectively, during Sunday night's 76th annual Emmy Awards.

Colón-Zayas won her first Emmy for her role as Tina in the FX series The Bear, while Debicki was also awarded her first Emmy for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Netflix series The Crown.

The other nominees for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series were Carol Burnett, Hannah Einbinder, Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Meryl Streep.

In the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, the other nominees included Christine Baranski, Nicole Beharie, Greta Lee, Lesley Manville, Karen Pittman and Holland Taylor.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



