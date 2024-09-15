Today is Sunday September 15, 2024
White Sox win back-to-back games for first time in nearly 3 months, beat Athletics 4-3

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2024 at 4:52 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The White Sox won back-to-back games for the first time in nearly three months, beating the Oakland Athletics 4-3 on Sunday behind home runs from Gavin Sheets and Bryan Ramos to end a streak of 20 consecutive series losses.

A day after scoring in the ninth to win 7-6 and stop a 16-game home losing streak, the White Sox took a 3-0 first-inning lead and strung together wins for the first time since three in a row against Atlanta and Colorado from June 27-29. Chicago, which won two of three against the A’s. hadn’t won a series since taking two of three from the Rockies.

“If there’s one thing we’ve learned it’s you can’t take big league wins for granted,” Sheets said. “To get back-to-back wins and get a series win, it feels really good. We have to enjoy these times and keep it going.”

Chicago is 35-115 with 12 games left and is trying to avoid the post-1900 record of 120 losses by the 1962 expansion New York Mets. The White Sox are 20-58 at home, one shy of the post-1900 mark for home losses shared by the 1939 St. Louis Browns and 2019 Detroit Tigers.



