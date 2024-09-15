Gardner Minshew rallies Raiders past Ravens 26-23

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gardner Minshew led three scoring drives in the fourth quarter, Daniel Carlson kicked a go-ahead 38-yard field goal with 27 seconds left and the Las Vegas Raiders rallied to beat the Baltimore Ravens 26-23 on Sunday.

Baltimore appeared headed toward its first win of the season after Derrick Henry plowed into the end zone for a 23-13 lead with 12 minutes left. But the Raiders (1-1) stormed back behind Minshew.

After Carlson kicked a 25-yarder to cut Las Vegas’ deficit, Minshew connected with Davante Adams on a 1-yard TD pass to tie it with 3:54 to go.

The Raiders quickly got the ball back and Minshew moved Las Vegas downfield before Carlson kicked his fourth field goal of the game.

Seeking to bounce back from a harrowing 27-20 loss to the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens instead dropped to 0-2 for the first time since 2015.

Minshew went 30 for 38 for 276 yards. He was sacked five times and intercepted once, but none of that mattered as he led the Raiders to a stunning comeback on the road.

Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 34 passes for 247 yards. He was limited to 20 yards rushing after amassing 122 on the ground against the Chiefs. Henry rushed for 84 yards and a score.

Signed as a free agent during the offseason to bolster Baltimore’s running game, Henry finally looked like a four-time Pro Bowler in the second half. Two plays after peeling off a 17-yard run to the Las Vegas 6, Henry took a direct snap and ran straight ahead. With a helpful push from lineman Ronnie Stanley and fullback Patrick Ricard, Henry scored to make it 23-13 with 12:11 to go.

It was his 92nd career rushing touchdown, giving the former Tennessee Titans star sole possession of 11th place on the NFL’s all-time list.

Up 9-6 following a lackluster first half, the Ravens opened the third quarter with a 70-yard drive that featured a 29-yard run by Henry and ended with Jackson finding Zay Flowers in the middle of the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown and a 10-point lead.

Minshew subsequently took the Raiders to the Baltimore 26 before misfiring on a fourth-and-2 pass to Adams into the end zone.

Minutes later, Las Vegas linebacker Robert Spillane plucked a pass from Jackson out of the arms of receiver Rashod Bateman. Minshew turned the interception into seven points, converting a third-and-8 with a 27-yard pass to rookie tight end Brock Bowers before Alexander Mattison barreled in from the 1.

Adams finished with nine catches for 110 yards and played an integral role in the comeback.

