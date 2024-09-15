Police say one teen injured in Longview shooting Saturday

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2024 at 2:29 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department said that one teenager was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, LPD responded to call of shooting on West Edgefield Avenue, one block south of the South Green Laundromat. There officers found a teenage victim who had non-life-threatening injuries after being shot.

The police investigation revealed the shooting happened after “a verbal altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire.” The suspect left the scene and was arrested at a residence in Harrison County. 18-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez of Longview was taken to the Harrison County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The name of the shooting victim was not released.

