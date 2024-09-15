Tyler Lawyer Keith Miller has died

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2024 at 2:09 pm

TYLER – Keith Miller, a Tyler personal injury lawyer known for his TV commercials, died in Tyler on Friday, that according to our news partner KETK. Miller was originally an insurance claims adjuster. This inspired him to become a personal injury lawyer so he could look out for people like his father did before him.

A press release from his law office states, that Miller’s firm will remain open while Miller’s clients will have their cases managed by his partner, Shane McGuire.

“Keith was a legend in the legal field,” McGuire said. “It was an honor to work alongside him on hundreds of cases. I will greatly miss our conversations, not just about legal strategy but about life. My family and I are deeply saddened by this loss.”

Miller attended Tyler Junior College before graduating from North Texas University in Denton. He then worked as a law clerk and investigator for Erskine, Smith & McMahon before he was hired at State Farm. Keith was an adjuster for two years before becoming an attorney.

Any clients with questions or concerns are urged to call Miller’s office at 903-597-4090.

Go Back