Tyler looks for public opinion on city projects budget

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2024 at 11:10 am
Tyler looks for public opinion on city projects budgetTYLER – The City of Tyler is seeking feedback from residents regarding their Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) Annual Work Plan. According to our news partner KETK, residents have until Oct. 20 to provide comments and suggestions about projects in the CIP program that will be funded by a half cent sales tax.

The city of Tyler said in a release, “Current projects on the Capital Improvement Plan include drainage improvements, street repairs, updates to Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, railroad crossing improvements, the South Tyler Mobility Study, upgrading traffic signals as part of year four of the Intelligent Transportation Master Plan and more.”

Those wanting to leave input on the Annual Work Plan, can go so here.



