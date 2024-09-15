Today is Sunday September 15, 2024
3 US citizens detained in Venezuela over alleged plot against government, interior minister says

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2024 at 5:51 am
Three United States citizens were detained on suspicion of plotting to destabilize Venezuela, Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello said on Saturday.

The Venezuelan government also said the U.S. government has links to this operation, with Cabello saying the arrested were Central Intelligence Agency agents.

“We can confirm the detention of a U.S. military member and are aware of unconfirmed reports of two additional U.S. citizens detained in Venezuela,” a State Department spokesperson told ABC News.

“Any claims of U.S. involvement in a plot to overthrow Maduro are categorically false. The United States continues to support a democratic solution to the political crisis in Venezuela,” the statement continued.

Two Spaniard citizens and a Czech national were arrested as well, according to the interior minister.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



