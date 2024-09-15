4th quarter rally sends McNeese past Stephen F. Austin 28-24

Posted/updated on: September 15, 2024 at 5:35 am

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Clifton McDowell threw two touchdowns and ran for two in the fourth quarter to rally McNeese State to a 28-24 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday in a Southland Conference opener.

McNeese (2-2, 1-0) entered the last quarter down 24-14 before McDowell ran for touchdowns of 6 and 11 yards with the second coming with 31 seconds left.

On the 12-play, 65-yard game-winning drive, McDowell threw for 49 yards and ran for 14. The 28-24 lead marked the Cowboys’ first lead of the game.

Sam Vidlak led Stephen F. Austin (1-2, 0-1) with 241 yards passing and three touchdowns. Vidlak threw a 33-yard score to Anthony Williams, 24 yards to Blaine Green and 61 yards to Isaiah Davis. His lone interception occurred with five seconds left when Thomas Miles intercepted it at the McNeese 9-yard line.

Vidlak started the drive with a 26-yard pass to Kylon Harris to reach midfield. He then ran for 12 yards the following play before the interception.

McNeese has won four straight against Stephen F. Austin.

