Medal of Honor recipients honored in Bullard

Posted/updated on: September 14, 2024 at 9:58 pm

BULLARD – Six Medal of Honor veterans, and two family members of recipients were honored in Bullard during a two day event. According to our news partner KETK, they were greeted on Friday morning by children with flags waving in hand.

“That was amazing, just enjoyable, gives a tingle,” Medal of Honor recipient and US Army veteran Robert Patterson said.

The war heroes told stories from the battlefield and gave advice to The Brook Hill School students on Friday. In the evening the Medal of Honor honorees were celebrated at the Texas Veterans Military Hero Dinner.

Major General Patrick Brady, who has served for over 30 years in the United States Army, is one of the most decorated U.S. veterans with 80 medals.



“We’ve been honored to death, we don’t need it, but what we do need is for them to honor the values that we represent,” Major General Brady said.

He believes it is time to show support to everyone that has served.

“You know, America has no kings no queens, no dukes, but we do have a nobility, America’s nobility is our veterans. Why did we do what we did, we did it for people like the people here in Tyler and around this area ” Major General Brady said.

